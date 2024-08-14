Royal

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares

Prince Harry said to be ‘in danger’ with whereabouts becoming public

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Prince Harry said to be ‘in danger’ with whereabouts becoming public
Prince Harry said to be ‘in danger’ with whereabouts becoming public

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be beginning their four-day trip to Colombia tomorrow, but big security concerns, officials have released their tour schedule.

As per Hello Magazine, it was announced that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex shall be touching down in Bogotá on Thursday, then be escorted to the city of Cali.

Mayor Alejandro Eder said, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to come and spend a day here.”

“They’re going to visit the Petronio Alvarez Festival, and they’re also going to visit other social initiatives,” he added.

The celebratory event in question is a music festival that runs from August 14 to August 19 in the city’s Petronio Village, where people pay an ode to its food, music, drinks, and fashion.

King Charles’ younger son will be taken to San Basilio de Palenque, too, as it created history by becoming the “first free African town in the Americas.”

In addition to this, Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez gave away that she will stick close to Prince Harry and his wife as they visit Bogotá along with the Caribbean and Pacific regions.

A conference hosted by the Archewell Foundation on children’s safety will also be held with Meghan Markle and her husband giving a speech.

Colombia has had many assassination attempts on its key political members.

Just four days back, it was announced that a plot to take down their president had been uncovered. And before this, there have been numerous shots taken to kill Francia Márquez with explosives.

Despite these scary security threats, Prince Harry’s schedule from the trip has been announced to the public.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling
BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date

BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2

Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2

Royal News

Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
King Charles has ‘shouting, desk-pounding’ fights with Prince Andrew
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Princess Anne predicts Queen Camilla’s downfall as King Charles’ wife
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Kate Middleton wins hearts with surprising gesture to honor cancer fighter
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
King Charles, Queen Camilla hail New Zealand's stellar performance at Olympics
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
King Charles will not ‘abdicate throne’ despite being ‘alarmingly unwell’
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Prince Andrew’s scandal reignited by new series targeting him
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
King Charles’ pleasing face brings 11 times more value to banknotes