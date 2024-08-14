Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be beginning their four-day trip to Colombia tomorrow, but big security concerns, officials have released their tour schedule.
As per Hello Magazine, it was announced that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex shall be touching down in Bogotá on Thursday, then be escorted to the city of Cali.
Mayor Alejandro Eder said, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to come and spend a day here.”
“They’re going to visit the Petronio Alvarez Festival, and they’re also going to visit other social initiatives,” he added.
The celebratory event in question is a music festival that runs from August 14 to August 19 in the city’s Petronio Village, where people pay an ode to its food, music, drinks, and fashion.
King Charles’ younger son will be taken to San Basilio de Palenque, too, as it created history by becoming the “first free African town in the Americas.”
In addition to this, Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez gave away that she will stick close to Prince Harry and his wife as they visit Bogotá along with the Caribbean and Pacific regions.
A conference hosted by the Archewell Foundation on children’s safety will also be held with Meghan Markle and her husband giving a speech.
Colombia has had many assassination attempts on its key political members.
Just four days back, it was announced that a plot to take down their president had been uncovered. And before this, there have been numerous shots taken to kill Francia Márquez with explosives.
Despite these scary security threats, Prince Harry’s schedule from the trip has been announced to the public.