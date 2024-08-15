Royal

Prince William looks forward to major event after family holidays at Balmoral Castle

Prince William makes major announcement ahead of his summer holidays at Balmoral Castle

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024


Prince William sparks excitement among fans with new post!

The Prince of Wales William is all set to attend the Earthshot Prize awards to celebrate the achievements of reality show winners later this year.

Amidst the news of William and Kate’s highly anticipated upcoming summer holiday in Balmoral Castle, the 42-year-old took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share an exciting teaser for Earthshot Prize Awards.

The video featured texts explaining how the TV program plays a vital role in saving planet with mega initiatives.

“This is the real and tangible impact our @earthshotprize Finalists are creating for their communities and for the planet,” the caption read.

William further added, “Since the very first #EarthshotPrize Awards in London in 2021, we have sought out ground-breaking innovations across the globe. Our goal is to discover solutions and accelerate their impact worldwide, so that we can repair and restore our planet.”

“This is the decade we make a difference – together. Follow for more updates over the coming weeks as we look ahead to the 2024 Earthshot Prize in Cape Town,” the post concluded.

This update comes shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the schedule for their Columbia trip.

Prince Harry using foreign visits to ‘decrease’ Meghan Markle’s rejection pain

Prince Harry using foreign visits to ‘decrease’ Meghan Markle’s rejection pain
Prince William looks forward to major event after family holidays at Balmoral Castle

Prince William looks forward to major event after family holidays at Balmoral Castle
Purdue University throws world’s smallest disco party in new study

Purdue University throws world’s smallest disco party in new study
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings

Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings

Royal News

Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Prince William falls victim to deep fake AI video in new shocking cyber attack
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Kate Middleton's pal reveals painful details about future Queen: 'Toughest year'
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
King Charles has ‘shouting, desk-pounding’ fights with Prince Andrew
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Princess Anne predicts Queen Camilla’s downfall as King Charles’ wife
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Kate Middleton wins hearts with surprising gesture to honor cancer fighter
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
King Charles, Queen Camilla hail New Zealand's stellar performance at Olympics
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
King Charles will not ‘abdicate throne’ despite being ‘alarmingly unwell’