Prince William looks forward to major event after family holidays at Balmoral Castle

Prince William sparks excitement among fans with new post!
The Prince of Wales William is all set to attend the Earthshot Prize awards to celebrate the achievements of reality show winners later this year.
Amidst the news of William and Kate’s highly anticipated upcoming summer holiday in Balmoral Castle, the 42-year-old took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share an exciting teaser for Earthshot Prize Awards.
The video featured texts explaining how the TV program plays a vital role in saving planet with mega initiatives.
“This is the real and tangible impact our @earthshotprize Finalists are creating for their communities and for the planet,” the caption read.
William further added, “Since the very first #EarthshotPrize Awards in London in 2021, we have sought out ground-breaking innovations across the globe. Our goal is to discover solutions and accelerate their impact worldwide, so that we can repair and restore our planet.”
“This is the decade we make a difference – together. Follow for more updates over the coming weeks as we look ahead to the 2024 Earthshot Prize in Cape Town,” the post concluded.
This update comes shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the schedule for their Columbia trip.