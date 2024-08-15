Royal

King Charles, Kate Middleton accidentally confirmed as ‘royal racists’ in new book

King Charles urged Kate Middleton to help clear accusations

  • August 15, 2024
Kate Middleton has reportedly rung up Meghan Markle to help her clear accusations that have branded her and King Charles as “royal racists.”

Back in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that an in-law had raised concerns about her son Prince Archie having a similar complexion to his half-black mother.

Since she didn’t specifically name anyone, many people thought they might be Kate Middleton and King Charles.

The entire scandal became even more controversial with Dutch copies of author Omid Scobie’s Endgame book directly accusing Your Majesty and the Princess of Wales as “infamous royal racists.”

It has been reported that their names were accidentally revealed while translating the book, which came out a few months ago.

This resulted in another fallout between the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s family, leading to many royals allegedly holding these two responsible for the error.

Speaking to OK Magazine, an insider claimed, “Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to clear the air.”

“King Charles has forced her to become his peacemaker after Prince William’s refusal. Kate Middleton agreed because she has always taken her duties seriously,” the source added.

According to this person, Your Majesty is alarming concerned right now because the feud has gotten “so out of hand that it’s overshadowing his monarchy.”

King Charles, Kate Middleton accidentally confirmed as 'royal racists' in new book

Royal News

Prince Harry using foreign visits to ‘decrease’ Meghan Markle’s rejection pain
Prince William looks forward to major event after family holidays at Balmoral Castle
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Prince William falls victim to deep fake AI video in new shocking cyber attack
Kate Middleton's pal reveals painful details about future Queen: 'Toughest year'
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares
King Charles has ‘shouting, desk-pounding’ fights with Prince Andrew
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Princess Anne predicts Queen Camilla’s downfall as King Charles’ wife
Kate Middleton wins hearts with surprising gesture to honor cancer fighter
Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla hail New Zealand's stellar performance at Olympics