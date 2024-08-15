King Charles, Kate Middleton accidentally confirmed as ‘royal racists’ in new book

Kate Middleton has reportedly rung up Meghan Markle to help her clear accusations that have branded her and King Charles as “royal racists.”
Back in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that an in-law had raised concerns about her son Prince Archie having a similar complexion to his half-black mother.
Since she didn’t specifically name anyone, many people thought they might be Kate Middleton and King Charles.
The entire scandal became even more controversial with Dutch copies of author Omid Scobie’s Endgame book directly accusing Your Majesty and the Princess of Wales as “infamous royal racists.”
It has been reported that their names were accidentally revealed while translating the book, which came out a few months ago.
This resulted in another fallout between the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s family, leading to many royals allegedly holding these two responsible for the error.
Speaking to OK Magazine, an insider claimed, “Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to clear the air.”
“King Charles has forced her to become his peacemaker after Prince William’s refusal. Kate Middleton agreed because she has always taken her duties seriously,” the source added.
According to this person, Your Majesty is alarming concerned right now because the feud has gotten “so out of hand that it’s overshadowing his monarchy.”