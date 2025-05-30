Princess Diana's brother marks special day after sharing tragic news

Royal

Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer celebrates milestone event after childhood home Althorp House was attacked

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared an exciting update just a day after a horrible incident.

Charles turned to her Instagram account on Thursday, May 30 to offer his fans a glimpse into his Oak Apple Day celebrations in the local town of Northampton.

Prince Harry and William's uncle shared a carousel featuring photos and a video of the celebratory ceremony to mark the anniversary of King Charles II’s restoration to the throne in 1660 (on his 30th birthday).

The description alongside his post explained the history of the Oak Apple Day.

"In the local town of Northampton, we celebrate Oak Apple Day on 29 May each year - it marks the anniversary of King Charles II’s restoration to the throne in 1660 (on his 30th birthday),"

He continued, "after the English Civil War; and of his successfully hiding from Parliamentary soldiers hunting him down for his life after he lost the battle of Worcester, in 1651."

Highlighting the main event of the prestigious occasion, Charles added, "The mayor of Northampton places a garland round Charles II’s statue on All Saints Church, in Northampton’s centre, out of thanks for Charles’s generosity in helping to rebuild this building and this town, after the devastation of the Great Fire of Northampton, 350 years ago this year."

"Only 100 of Northampton’s 850 buildings survived the blaze that day - it was whipped up by extremely strong winds," he noted.

He further revealed "Many of today’s townspeople turned out after the service, at which Lord Chartres - former Bishop of London - gave a brilliant sermon. The music - overseen by Jem Lowther - was equally good."

Charles Spencer concluded his post noting, "For nearly 200 years Oak Apple Day was a public holiday in Britain. Today, it’s a special local tradition."

A day prior to this event, Charles turned to his Instagram Stories to share a tragic news that one of the farmhouses of his and Diana's childhood home Althorp House has been torched in a vandals attack.

Fortunately, the house was saved by the efforts of the firefighters.

