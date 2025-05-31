Royal

Queen Margrethe returns to royal duties to support King Frederik, Queen Mary

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are enjoying a break on a private family holiday and it is only possible due to Queen Margrethe's support at the palace

According to Billed-Bladet, a local media outlet, the Danish royal couple are on a private stay abroad with their four kids, Crown Prince Christian (19), Princess Isabella (18), and 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Usually, King Frederik and Queen Mary’s eldest son, Crown Prince Christian acts as regent in absence of his father.

However, this time King Frederik's mother and former monarch, Queen Margrethe, has stepped in as regent from Thursday to Sunday as the prince is reportedly on trip with his parents.

While, the details about the Danish royals’ private getaway are still under the wraps, they are said to be enjoying skiing holidays.

The Royal family’s private holiday comes a week after King Frederik celebrated his 57th birthday.

King Frederik’s 57th birthday

King Frederik turned 57 on last Monday and the Danish Royal family marked the joyous occasion to the fullest.

To mark his birthday, King Frederik and Queen Mary made a balcony appearance at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

They were joined by Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine as well as Queen Margrethe to wave to the crowds from the royal residence.

