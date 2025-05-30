Royal

King Charles unveils 'huge variety' of lavish gifts received as Head of State

The 76-year-old monarch drops exclusive glimpse of his special presents he received across the globe

King Charles has revealed the huge variety of lavish gifts he received as Head of State since his high-profile coronation ceremony.

Buckingham Palace turned to its Instagram handle on Friday, May 30th, to share the list of the extravagant gifts received as monarch.

"Gifts to members of the Royal Family come in many shapes and sizes and from all corners of the globe. They might reflect The King’s relationship with the country or organization presenting the gift, an aspect of His Majesty’s work, or a personal interest or passion of the sender," the caption stated.

They continued, "Here is a selection of the huge variety of gifts which were given to The King, as Head of State, to mark his Coronation in 2023, a milestone moment in his reign."

The 76-year-old monarch received the Western Ground Parrot from the people of Australia, honoring Charles for his longstanding interest in nature and conversation. 

Why King Charles received two gold Blue Peter badges in 2023? 

As per The British Royal Family's latest post, His Majesty was given "two gold Blue Peter badges" awarded in 2023, one for the King to recognize his environmental work and support for young people and the other for The Queen's efforts in promoting literacy and the importance of reading from a young age. 

The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, sent a native Irish Oak tree to be planted in the Woodland Forest of Aurora, Country Wicklow, after learning Charles’ article for Country Life magazine, which he wrote in 2017.

Another present the monarch received was from Amazonian Indigenous Leaders, including a feather crown a tobacco bowl, and an inhaler.

The last slide showed King Charles was given a statuette of a mounted Guardsman by The King’s Company, Grenadier Guards. 

