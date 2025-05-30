Sarah Ferguson drops video message after Prince William's fresh blow to Andrew

Royal

Sarah Ferguson is spreading love and delight as always!

The Duchess of York shared a heart-touching message all the way from Lima, Peru, just a day after a royal commentator predicted her ex-husband Prince Andrew's "bleak" future in the royal family.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, May the mother of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice shared a video of herself recorded at a scenic street near the pacific ocean.

The video kicks off with Sarah saying hello to her followers while update them about where she currently is.

She then points out at the palm trees behind her and the beautiful hibiscus flowers, suggesting how then can be used as an accessory.

The former sister-in-law of King Charles looked effortlessly radiant in a black midi dress, paired with a green embroidered jacket.

Fergie's video was accompanied by sweet wish caption which read, "May your day be as bright and beautiful as these wonderful roadside flowers. Sending you petals of joy from the streets of Lima."

This heartfelt wish from Sarah came after a Royal commentator, Hilary Fordwich told Fox News that the future king Prince William will take tough decision against his uncle.

"Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew," Hilary noted.

She continued, "Andrew's future within the Royal Family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back."

"He wants Andrew to vanish from public view," Hilary added.

Prince Andrew has always been a controversial figure in the Royal Family because of his close ties with sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal title in 2019 by Queen Elizabeth II was accused of rape by a woman Virginia Giuffre in 2021.

Virginia, who met Andrew through Epstein claimed that the duke sexually assaulted her when she was 19.

