Princess Eugenie celebrates private occasion after taking over new role

The Princess of York has been appointed as a global ambassador for Thirty Six For Coral by King Charles

Princess Eugenie has been gearing for an exciting weekend with family after receiving a prestigious honour by King Charles.

The Royal's youngest son, Ernest Brooksbank, is celebrating his second birthday on Friday, May 30, 2025, just days after Eugenie got affiliated with the art exhibition and auction dedicated to coral reef conservation.

Expressing her dedication to the cause, the mom-of-two noted, "Despite occupying less than one per cent of the seabed, coral reefs support 25 per cent of all life in the ocean."

Little Ernest, who has not been pictured publicly since his birth, usually does make appearances at mom's social media post.

Ernest Brooksbank's birth announcement

Eugenie first announced the addition in her family with a sweet social media post in June 2023.

The 35-year-old penned, "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank."

Explaining the significant of the baby's name, Eugenie noted, "He is named after his great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie [her first born] is loving being a big brother already."

Last time the young Royal was seen at Princess Eugenie's social media was during Easter as they were photographer together, admiring a stunning scenery of lake and garden.

Notably, Princess Eugenie and husband Jake Brooksbank share two sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 3, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, 2.

