Royal

Prince William reveals future plans as Duke of Cornwall

Prince William opens up about 'responsibility' and 'leadership' after inhering key role from late Queen Elizabeth II

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Prince William reveals future plans as Duke of Cornwall
Prince William reveals future plans as Duke of Cornwall

Prince William has opened up about his future plans as Duke of Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales recently visited Duchy of Cornwall farmland. He usually tries to visit part of the Duchy once every four to six weeks to have candid chat with farmers and meet their families.

During a chat with The Telegraph, William reflected on his role as Duke of Cornwall, “I’m trying to make sure I’m prioritising stuff that’s going to make people’s lives, living in those areas, better. This is what we’re going to do to make people’s lives in Cornwall better.”

He took over the key role after his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died and his father became King in 2022.

Princess Kate’s husband added, “That, I feel as Duke of Cornwall, is something I should be doing. It’s about responsibility, it’s about leadership, and doing what’s right on the social issues of our time.”

Prince William gets candid about Royal Foundation:

In the same chat with the media outlet, Prince William reflected on the work of Royal Foundation, which is the charitable vehicle of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

He said, “I see the Duchy as an extension of the work we do with the Royal Foundation. There’s so much good we can do in the rural world. I see it [the Duchy] as another arm to the work that I want to do, which is being a positive force for good.”

To note, Royal Foundation was established in 2009 as The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry. As of now, it supports the non-profit work of William and Princess Kate.

Prince Harry becomes the punch line at US Bitcoin Conference
Prince Harry becomes the punch line at US Bitcoin Conference
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, US in June 2020
Meghan Markle surprises fans with 'special' interview announcement
Meghan Markle surprises fans with 'special' interview announcement
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle drops exciting news regarding her podcast 'Confession of a Female Founder'
Prince William returns to screen amid Royal duties break with Princess Kate
Prince William returns to screen amid Royal duties break with Princess Kate
The Prince of Wales set to attend key event next week without Kate Middleton
Trooping the Colour 2025: Senior officer reveals major plans for 375th event
Trooping the Colour 2025: Senior officer reveals major plans for 375th event
The milestone 375th celebration of Trooping the Colour will take place next month in London
Prince William, Prince Albert to team up in Monaco without Kate, Charlene
Prince William, Prince Albert to team up in Monaco without Kate, Charlene
Prince William set to attend environmental summit next weekend without Princess Kate
King Felipe honours Ursula von der Leyen on receiving esteemed Charlemagne Prize
King Felipe honours Ursula von der Leyen on receiving esteemed Charlemagne Prize
European Commission President Ursula receives esteemed Charlemagne Prize for her outstanding leadership in guiding the EU
Meghan Markle faces backlash after major ‘blunder’ in ‘garden haul’
Meghan Markle faces backlash after major ‘blunder’ in ‘garden haul’
The Duchess of Sussex gives heartwarming tribute to pet beagle
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene to host Macron, Brigitte days after slap incident
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene to host Macron, Brigitte days after slap incident
French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte appeared to push him in the face earlier this week
Buckingham Palace hit with shock news after King Charles' Canada trip
Buckingham Palace hit with shock news after King Charles' Canada trip
King Charles recently travelled to Canada with Queen Camilla for a two-day State visit to open the Parliament
Queen Mary posts vibrant carousel with heartfelt Ascension Day wish
Queen Mary posts vibrant carousel with heartfelt Ascension Day wish
The Queen Consort of Denmark, Mary, celebrates Ascension Day in a dreamy setting
Key Royal figure in ICU after tragic motorbike crash
Key Royal figure in ICU after tragic motorbike crash
Princess Maria Carolina 'lucky to be alive' after horrifying motorbike crash
Royal member made surprising confession about King Charles amid his cancer battle
Royal member made surprising confession about King Charles amid his cancer battle
King Charles' 'dear friend' shared a lesser known fact about monarch