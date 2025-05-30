Prince William reveals future plans as Duke of Cornwall

Prince William has opened up about his future plans as Duke of Cornwall.
The Prince of Wales recently visited Duchy of Cornwall farmland. He usually tries to visit part of the Duchy once every four to six weeks to have candid chat with farmers and meet their families.
During a chat with The Telegraph, William reflected on his role as Duke of Cornwall, “I’m trying to make sure I’m prioritising stuff that’s going to make people’s lives, living in those areas, better. This is what we’re going to do to make people’s lives in Cornwall better.”
He took over the key role after his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died and his father became King in 2022.
Princess Kate’s husband added, “That, I feel as Duke of Cornwall, is something I should be doing. It’s about responsibility, it’s about leadership, and doing what’s right on the social issues of our time.”
Prince William gets candid about Royal Foundation:
In the same chat with the media outlet, Prince William reflected on the work of Royal Foundation, which is the charitable vehicle of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
He said, “I see the Duchy as an extension of the work we do with the Royal Foundation. There’s so much good we can do in the rural world. I see it [the Duchy] as another arm to the work that I want to do, which is being a positive force for good.”
To note, Royal Foundation was established in 2009 as The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry. As of now, it supports the non-profit work of William and Princess Kate.