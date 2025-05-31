Prince William, Kate Middleton's Scottish visit inspired Edward, Sophie 

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have reportedly taken inspirational tips from Prince William and Kate Middleton for their recent trip to Scotland.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Inner Hebrides, located off the west coast of Scotland, last week to explore Mother Nature.
During their high-profile royal tour, the couple spent quality time with the community, celebrating the culture found across the region.
Sophie and Edward had deep conversations with the local people and joined them in activities such as learning how to skim stones.
The Royal Family's official Instagram handle also released a few glimpses from their visit to Scotland.
"From school performances and sustainable distilling to stone skimming and ferry rides, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Inner Hebrides last week, where they experienced the culture, community, and resilience of these remarkable Scottish islands," the caption stated.
This visit of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward was seemingly inspired by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who last toured the country in April.
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Scotland in April?
Prince William and his life partner visited the Isles of Mull and Iona as part of a two-day trip marking their 14th wedding anniversary.
At the time, they highlighted the rural communities and nature, as the future Queen and King stayed in a self-catered holiday cottage.
They participated in engaging activities such as their surprise visit to a local restaurant and boat ride, which inspired the Duke and Duchess of Sophie to witness the real beauty of the environment.