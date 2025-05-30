Prince William’s property plans put Prince George's inheritance at stake

Prince William’s property plans will seemingly put son Prince George's inheritance at stake.
The Prince of Wales, who inherited the role of Duke of Cornwall when his father became King in 2022, will pass the the Duchy of Cornwall to George after taking over the throne.
Recently, he opened up about his plans to change the 700-year-old Duchy of Cornwall from a traditional revenue-raising estate into a force for social impact.
This move will also affect the value of the real estate, eventually impacting his eldest son's inheritance.
During a chat with The Telegraph, William revealed that he plans to use the ancient estate as "another branch of his philanthropy,” adding, “We're not the traditional landowner. We want to be more than that."
The future King noted, “I see the Duchy as an extension of the work we do with the Royal Foundation. There’s so much good we can do in the rural world.”
About Duchy of Cornwall:
The Duchy of Cornwall was established by King Edward III in 1337 to generate private income for his then seven-year-old heir. This property spans 128,494 acres across 20 counties.
Under the new secretary Will Bax, more than 150 people work across the Duchy's eight offices.