Royal

Prince William’s property plans put Prince George's inheritance at stake

Prince George set to inherit Duchy of Cornwall after Prince William becomes King

Prince William’s property plans put Prince Georges inheritance at stake
Prince William’s property plans put Prince George's inheritance at stake

Prince William’s property plans will seemingly put son Prince George's inheritance at stake.

The Prince of Wales, who inherited the role of Duke of Cornwall when his father became King in 2022, will pass the the Duchy of Cornwall to George after taking over the throne.

Recently, he opened up about his plans to change the 700-year-old Duchy of Cornwall from a traditional revenue-raising estate into a force for social impact.

This move will also affect the value of the real estate, eventually impacting his eldest son's inheritance.

During a chat with The Telegraph, William revealed that he plans to use the ancient estate as "another branch of his philanthropy,” adding, “We're not the traditional landowner. We want to be more than that."

The future King noted, “I see the Duchy as an extension of the work we do with the Royal Foundation. There’s so much good we can do in the rural world.”

About Duchy of Cornwall:

The Duchy of Cornwall was established by King Edward III in 1337 to generate private income for his then seven-year-old heir. This property spans 128,494 acres across 20 counties.

Under the new secretary Will Bax, more than 150 people work across the Duchy's eight offices.

Princess Diana's brother marks special day after sharing tragic news
Princess Diana's brother marks special day after sharing tragic news
Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer celebrates milestone event after childhood home Althorp House was attacked
King Frederik unveils elegant new portrait of twins Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine
King Frederik unveils elegant new portrait of twins Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine
Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are the youngest children of King Frederik and Queen Mary
Renowned Royal's future in jeopardy amid Trump's major decision
Renowned Royal's future in jeopardy amid Trump's major decision
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is currently pursuing master's degree in public policy at the Harvard University
Sarah Ferguson drops video message after Prince William's fresh blow to Andrew
Sarah Ferguson drops video message after Prince William's fresh blow to Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares thoughtful message after Prince Andrew receives painful news from William
Prince William reveals future plans as Duke of Cornwall
Prince William reveals future plans as Duke of Cornwall
Prince William opens up about 'responsibility' and 'leadership' after inhering key role from late Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry becomes the punch line at US Bitcoin Conference
Prince Harry becomes the punch line at US Bitcoin Conference
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, US in June 2020
Meghan Markle surprises fans with 'special' interview announcement
Meghan Markle surprises fans with 'special' interview announcement
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle drops exciting news regarding her podcast 'Confession of a Female Founder'
Prince William returns to screen amid Royal duties break with Princess Kate
Prince William returns to screen amid Royal duties break with Princess Kate
The Prince of Wales set to attend key event next week without Kate Middleton
Trooping the Colour 2025: Senior officer reveals major plans for 375th event
Trooping the Colour 2025: Senior officer reveals major plans for 375th event
The milestone 375th celebration of Trooping the Colour will take place next month in London
Prince William, Prince Albert to team up in Monaco without Kate, Charlene
Prince William, Prince Albert to team up in Monaco without Kate, Charlene
Prince William set to attend environmental summit next weekend without Princess Kate
King Felipe honours Ursula von der Leyen on receiving esteemed Charlemagne Prize
King Felipe honours Ursula von der Leyen on receiving esteemed Charlemagne Prize
European Commission President Ursula receives esteemed Charlemagne Prize for her outstanding leadership in guiding the EU
Meghan Markle faces backlash after major ‘blunder’ in ‘garden haul’
Meghan Markle faces backlash after major ‘blunder’ in ‘garden haul’
The Duchess of Sussex gives heartwarming tribute to pet beagle