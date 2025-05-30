Royal

King Frederik unveils elegant new portrait of twins Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are the youngest children of King Frederik and Queen Mary

King Frederik of Denmark has unveiled elegant new portraits of his twin children, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The Danish Royal House took to their Instagram account on Friday to share the new portraits of Queen Mary’s twin kids, continuing a long-standing tradition.

In the adorable portrait, the twins could be seen standing side by side as they strike pose towards the camera with wide smiles.

Princess Josephine wore a delicate light blue blouse adorned with floral embroidery, looking stunning just like her mother, Queen Mary.

Her brownish locks cascades in soft waves and nude make up added a youthful grace to her presence.

Meanwhile, Prince Vincent, who is third in line to the Danish throne, looked dapper in a dark blue patterned blazer paired with a light blue collared shirt.

“New official portraits of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have just been released,” the palace wrote in the caption.

They further added, “It is a tradition that new official portraits of the members of the royal family are regularly produced. These portraits are used by the King's House in different official contexts.”


About Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are the youngest children of King Frederik and Queen Mary, following their elder siblings, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.

The 14-year-old young royals attend different schools as Josephine goes to Kildegård Private School while Vincent studies at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte.

