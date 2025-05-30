Renowned Royal’s future in jeopardy amid Trump’s major decision

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has put on a strong front amid the uncertainty surrounding her education.
The Belgian Royal was spotted alongside her mother, Queen Mathilde, on the final of the 21st Queen Elisabeth Piano Competition in Brussels.
Donned in rose-pink caped jumpsuit, the Queen was joined by her 23-year-old daughter who was dressed in a well-fitted black dress, which was decorated with silver shining stars.
The Duchess of Brabant has just completed her first year of the master's degree in public policy at the Harvard University.
However, her future at the prestigious institution in Cambridge might be in turmoil under the President Donald Trump's term as he is trying to bar foreign students.
President Donald Trump decision about foreign students
The President has revoked the school's ability to enrol international students, who are attending the university on visa, with Harvard doing their best to fight the order with a lawsuit.
As the rule was blocked temporarily, the case is set to be presented in front of a federal judge in Boston, who will announce the final verdict on the Trump administration's policy.
The Belgium palace's communication head, Xavier Baert, shared last week, "we are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It’s too early to say right now."
Princess Elisabeth's international education
Elisabeth moved to the UK to study for her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.
After a year of military training, she secured a place at Lincoln College at Oxford University in 2021, where she achieved a 2:1 degree in history and politics.
Following her graduation at Oxford in 2024, she immediately threw herself in further academic life, as she joined Harvard University for her masters.