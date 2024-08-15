Royal Family to decide fate of Prince Harry, Meghan Marke's titles in Balmoral meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face the loss of their royal titles as senior members of the British royal family prepare to gather at Balmoral for crucial discussions.
As per GB News, the insider claimed that the firm is "up for discussion" at the Royal Family's annual summit at Balmoral.
The insider told the Daily Express, "The Royal Family are meeting at Balmoral to discuss a number of different things, but one of them will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
They added, "What people don't realise is that the Balmoral gathering isn't just a summer holiday.”
"The family also participates in pre-arranged meetings where they discuss the family's current position and how they can best prepare for the future,” a source noted.
The tipster revealed, "Last year was very much about honouring the Queen, as it was the King's first time hosting the gathering since her death - but this will be about how the family can best move forward without the Sussexes.”
Prince William the infamous "shot-caller" of the Royal Family and King charles, will both be present at the summit, the insider revealed, claiming that Harry and Meghan's "titles and peerages" will be closely scrutinised.
Nonetheless, they advised against taking any action since they believed it would result in "a lot of unnecessary problems" should the working royals attempt to take away the Sussexes' titles.
While Meghan is referred to as the Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton, and Baroness Kilkeel, Harry is called the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Baron Kilkeel in Northern Ireland.