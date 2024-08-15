Alia Bhatt demands justice for assault victim: ‘Women aren't safe anywhere’

Alia Bhatt has penned a lengthy note to demands justice for assault victim.
Recently a trainee medical woman was raped and murdered during duty in Kolkata, India. This incident has sparked nation wide protest, and celebrities are also demanding justice for the victim.
On Wednesday, Alia posted statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 report in a post on Instagram.
She wrote, "Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed."
The Raazi star added, "How are all of us as women supposed to feel? How are we supposed to go to work or go about our daily lives with this playing on our minds. This horrific incident has once again reminded us that women disproportionately bear the weight of ensuring their own safety."
Alia exclaimed that “Women aren't safe anywhere” and they deserve “better.”
She also noted that we need to find the root cause of the problem to prevent such incidents.
On the work front, Alia will be seen in Jigra, which will release in theatres on October 11.