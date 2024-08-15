WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools

WhatsApp has upped its sticker game by integrating GIPHY's extensive sticker collection, introducing a custom sticker maker, and rolling out a suite of new features to make chats even more expressive and fun.
The technology giant Meta, which owns the voice-over-IP and instant messaging service, collaborated with GIPHY to incorporate its sticker library within the platform, allowing users to swap stickers with their loved ones without ever leaving the app.
All you have to do is tap the sticker icon to access the GIPHY sticker collection.
Additionally, the app updated its Android app with a customised sticker maker.
Users can make, modify, and share personalised stickers with others by utilising the integrated sticker maker.
Now that Android users can also take advantage of this new feature, it is already accessible on the iOS app.
With the integrated sticker creator, users may transform their photos into stickers by cropping, adding text, or drawing over the pre-existing stickers.
The sticker is automatically saved in the sticker tray for convenient access as soon as it is made.
Only iOS and Android devices in the US can use Meta AI's personalised sticker creation capability. Additionally, the messaging app is testing its AI Stickers feature in Bahasa Indonesia and Spanish.
Moreover, WhatsApp is simplifying the process of organising stored stickers.
Just by tapping and holding a sticker to move or remove it, the user can also push the selected stickers to the top. There isn't a freestyle arrangement option, though.