WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools

Users can make, modify, and share personalised stickers

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
WhatsApp has upped its sticker game by integrating GIPHY's extensive sticker collection, introducing a custom sticker maker, and rolling out a suite of new features to make chats even more expressive and fun.

The technology giant Meta, which owns the voice-over-IP and instant messaging service, collaborated with GIPHY to incorporate its sticker library within the platform, allowing users to swap stickers with their loved ones without ever leaving the app.

All you have to do is tap the sticker icon to access the GIPHY sticker collection.

Additionally, the app updated its Android app with a customised sticker maker.

Users can make, modify, and share personalised stickers with others by utilising the integrated sticker maker.

Now that Android users can also take advantage of this new feature, it is already accessible on the iOS app.

With the integrated sticker creator, users may transform their photos into stickers by cropping, adding text, or drawing over the pre-existing stickers.

The sticker is automatically saved in the sticker tray for convenient access as soon as it is made.

Only iOS and Android devices in the US can use Meta AI's personalised sticker creation capability. Additionally, the messaging app is testing its AI Stickers feature in Bahasa Indonesia and Spanish.

Moreover, WhatsApp is simplifying the process of organising stored stickers.

Just by tapping and holding a sticker to move or remove it, the user can also push the selected stickers to the top. There isn't a freestyle arrangement option, though.

Purdue University throws world’s smallest disco party in new study
NASA delays Boeing Starliner's return flight for ‘major discussion’
Elon Musk top 5 Cybertruck promises that never made it to the road
Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered ‘Add Me’ tool
Talk directly to Meta AI with WhatsApp's latest voice feature
Google Gemini Live launch: Here's everything to know about the new AI tool
Top 5 AI tools shaping industries and redefining work in 2024
Donald Trump vows to take big decision for immigrants in Elon Musk interview
Donald Trump returns on X/Twitter after account suspended in 2021
Mars orbiter discovers mysterious 'siren song' of Martian 'mermaid'
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Elon Musk's X faces GDPR complaints over unauthorized AI data use