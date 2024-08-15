Shah Rukh Khan admits backing out from movie was ‘very unprofessional’

Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about the struggles of acting again after his 2018 film Zero was flopped.
SRK also shared an instance when he backed out from a film last minute, which he admits was “very unprofessional.”
As reported by HT, Shah Rukh said, “I called the producer and I said to him that I don’t want to work for a year. He said, ‘It’s not possible. You don’t sit without working for even a minute. So you don’t like the film, say no, don’t say you’re not working for a year.’”
He was seemingly referring to Saare Jahan Se Achha, the biopic of Rakesh Sharma. The film was directed by Mahesh Mathai and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner Roy Kapur Films.
“I’ve always maintained that the day I don’t feel like getting up in the morning and conquering the shoot, I don’t want to work. It wasn’t the failure of the films, to be honest. I was doing a film in January, and this (Zero release) was in December. Very unprofessional of me. I just woke up and I said, ‘I don’t want to go and shoot this film,'” Shah Rukh explained.
Shah Rukh will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King.