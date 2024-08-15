Trending

Shah Rukh Khan admits backing out from movie was ‘very unprofessional’

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he almost quit acting after ‘Zero’ flopped

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan admits backing out from movie was ‘very unprofessional’
Shah Rukh Khan admits backing out from movie was ‘very unprofessional’

Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about the struggles of acting again after his 2018 film Zero was flopped.

SRK also shared an instance when he backed out from a film last minute, which he admits was “very unprofessional.”

As reported by HT, Shah Rukh said, “I called the producer and I said to him that I don’t want to work for a year. He said, ‘It’s not possible. You don’t sit without working for even a minute. So you don’t like the film, say no, don’t say you’re not working for a year.’”

He was seemingly referring to Saare Jahan Se Achha, the biopic of Rakesh Sharma. The film was directed by Mahesh Mathai and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner Roy Kapur Films.

“I’ve always maintained that the day I don’t feel like getting up in the morning and conquering the shoot, I don’t want to work. It wasn’t the failure of the films, to be honest. I was doing a film in January, and this (Zero release) was in December. Very unprofessional of me. I just woke up and I said, ‘I don’t want to go and shoot this film,'” Shah Rukh explained.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King.

King Charles finally decides to swing axe after Harry, Meghan’s defying move

King Charles finally decides to swing axe after Harry, Meghan’s defying move
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Al Nassr seals Super Cup final spot

Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Al Nassr seals Super Cup final spot
King Charles celebrates Princess Anne’s 74th happy birthday with warm wishes

King Charles celebrates Princess Anne’s 74th happy birthday with warm wishes
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools

WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools

Trending News

WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Alia Bhatt demands justice for assault victim: ‘Women aren't safe anywhere’
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loses passion for acting after 'Zero' flop
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Yumna Zaidi’s ‘Nayab’ heads to Jaipur International Film Festival after Cannes win
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Hardik Pandya ‘caught’ with Jasmin Walia as ex-wife thanks divorcing him
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to team up for film?
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Aiman Khan cheers 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Independence Day
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Fawad Khan releases new track 'Taara/Diamonds' in collaboration with US media outlet
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Aditya Roy Kapur 'looking forward' to upcoming film 'Metro...in Dino'