Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘divorce’ update: J.Lo heads to nasty legal battle

Ben Affleck has reportedly ‘ghosted’ Jennifer Lopez before divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024


Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are set to take the final decision after creating quite a frenzy with their divorce rumours.

The estranged couple is reportedly on a complete deadlock ever since Ben moved out from their love nest in Beverly Hills.

They are communicating with each other only through a legal channel hinting at a potential legal battle, which is set to begin sooner than later.

A source exclusively told Life & Style magazine, “A few weeks ago, something shifted, Ben got colder and he’s since ghosted her. They only talk through lawyers at this point, and J. Lo’s finding it humiliating.”

When news first broke that her fourth marriage - a 20-year reunion with the “love of her life” and someone she considered her soulmate and closest confidant - was failing, she felt utterly humiliated.

“Jennifer thinks Ben’s being an insensitive brat and wants him to man up, quit the brutal mind games and treat her with more respect,” said the source.

“She’s not going to take being treated so poorly anymore. J. Lo’s ready to fight — this means war,” they added.

According to the insider, “J. Lo feels she’s kept her side of the street clean with the way she’s handled this situation.”

The insider added, “She found it very difficult to accept in the beginning, but when Ben requested space, she gave it to him with zero trash talking or game playing.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022.

