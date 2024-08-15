Hugh Jackman drops glimpses from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' first day of filming

Hugh Jackman walked down the memory lane to first day of Deadpool & Wolverine filming last year.
Sharing a short yet adorable video clip on his Instagram account on Thursday, Hugh expressed his overall experience working on the MCU film alongside his pal Ryan Reynolds.
In the video the Logan actor could be seen stepping out of his car with a vanity bag on the set of Deadpool 3.
Hugh looked dapper in an orange jumper, paired it with black pants.
A photo of Hugh with the director of Deadpool & Wolverine Shawn Levy, captured from back was enough to delight fans.
Alongside the post, Hugh wrote a sweet note which read, "It was May 22, 2023. Day 1 of filming Deadpool and Wolverine. I remember it clearly."
He continued, "The feeling of what I knew would be an incredible movie making experience. The opportunity to visit Logan in a whole new way, in a whole new world."
"It felt incredibly inspiring. And truly terrifying. But as soon as I walked on set with my brothers @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds and saw so many dear friends, I knew I was, we were, about to go on the ride of our lives. And ohhhh man, it so is!" Hugh added.
Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26, 2024.