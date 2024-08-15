Entertainment

Molly-Mae Hague expects girls to ‘further expose’ Tommy Fury publicly

Tommy Fury cheated on partner Molly-Mae Hague ‘several’ times

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
Tommy Fury cheated on partner Molly-Mae Hague ‘several’ times
Tommy Fury cheated on partner Molly-Mae Hague ‘several’ times

Tommy Fury played around with other women behind partner Molly-Mae Hague, who is now expecting those girls to further expose him after they ended their five-year relationship.

According to The Sun, she has been “devastated” after learning that the professional boxer cheated on her more than just once.

A source said, “Molly-Mae Hague is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful.”

Tommy Fury has been booted out of their joint £4 million Cheshire mansion by the Love Island star.

And following a few ladies reaching to her with proof of having affairs with her ex-romance, she is hoping that more such people will show his real face to the public.

This is because the athlete allegedly cheated on Molly-Mae Hague with women who were unaware of his identity or commitment, so spreading the news would make it a well-known thing.

“She believes it has happened a number of times. It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him,” a close friend detailed.

Molly-Mae Hague expects girls to ‘further expose’ Tommy Fury publicly

Molly-Mae Hague expects girls to ‘further expose’ Tommy Fury publicly
Kate Middleton makes peace offer in secret ‘phone call’ to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton makes peace offer in secret ‘phone call’ to Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘divorce’ update: J.Lo heads to nasty legal battle

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘divorce’ update: J.Lo heads to nasty legal battle
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry

Entertainment News

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘divorce’ update: J.Lo heads to nasty legal battle
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Kim Kardashian makes huge announcement about upcoming venture
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold until they sign ‘prenup’
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Halle Berry skips Storm role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' despite Blake Lively's plea
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
'The Notebook' star Gena Rowlands breathes her last at 94
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Taylor Swift to share Wembley stage with THIS singer after foiled Vienna terror plot
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Taylor Swift makes first appearance after foiled terror plot, without Travis Kelce
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Sofía Vergara reveals plans for potential 'Modern Family' sequel
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Demi Lovato takes huge decision for future daughter to protect her childhood
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on father's hallucinations from Parkinson's
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date