Molly-Mae Hague expects girls to ‘further expose’ Tommy Fury publicly

Tommy Fury played around with other women behind partner Molly-Mae Hague, who is now expecting those girls to further expose him after they ended their five-year relationship.
According to The Sun, she has been “devastated” after learning that the professional boxer cheated on her more than just once.
A source said, “Molly-Mae Hague is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful.”
Tommy Fury has been booted out of their joint £4 million Cheshire mansion by the Love Island star.
And following a few ladies reaching to her with proof of having affairs with her ex-romance, she is hoping that more such people will show his real face to the public.
This is because the athlete allegedly cheated on Molly-Mae Hague with women who were unaware of his identity or commitment, so spreading the news would make it a well-known thing.
“She believes it has happened a number of times. It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him,” a close friend detailed.