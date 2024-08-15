Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs rage against Kolkata doctor assault & murder case

In the wake of the horrific assault and murder of a young Kolkata doctor, many Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Parineeti Chopra, are taking a strong stand against the heinous crime that has shaken India to its core.
The brutal crime that took place at the prestigious RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked major outrage among the public, who are rallying across the country to demand justice for the victim.
Several of the Bollywood celebrities have also issued powerful statements against the assault.
Taking to her Instagram on the Indian Independence Day, August 15, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “12 years later, the same story, the same protest. But we are still waiting for change.”
On the other hand, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt penned on her Instagram, “Another brutal rape. Another day of realization that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it’s been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed.”
Meanwhile, actress Parineeti Chopra expressed her views by stating, “If it’s too difficult for you to read, imagine what it was for her. Disgusting. Horrific.”
“Kaash mein bhi ladka hoti [Wish I was a boy too],” wrote Ayushman Khurrana in a tear jerking statement.