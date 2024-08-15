Trending

Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs rage against Kolkata doctor assault & murder case

Kareena Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana and many other celebrities spoke out against Kolkata doctor case

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
Kareena Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana and many other celebrities spoke out against Kolkata doctor case
Kareena Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana and many other celebrities spoke out against Kolkata doctor case

In the wake of the horrific assault and murder of a young Kolkata doctor, many Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Parineeti Chopra, are taking a strong stand against the heinous crime that has shaken India to its core.

The brutal crime that took place at the prestigious RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked major outrage among the public, who are rallying across the country to demand justice for the victim.

Several of the Bollywood celebrities have also issued powerful statements against the assault.

Taking to her Instagram on the Indian Independence Day, August 15, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “12 years later, the same story, the same protest. But we are still waiting for change.”


On the other hand, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt penned on her Instagram, “Another brutal rape. Another day of realization that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it’s been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed.”


Meanwhile, actress Parineeti Chopra expressed her views by stating, “If it’s too difficult for you to read, imagine what it was for her. Disgusting. Horrific.”

“Kaash mein bhi ladka hoti [Wish I was a boy too],” wrote Ayushman Khurrana in a tear jerking statement.

Matthew Perry death case takes WILD turn with shocking arrests

Matthew Perry death case takes WILD turn with shocking arrests
Cowboys bolster defensive line with Carl Lawson signing

Cowboys bolster defensive line with Carl Lawson signing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son admits to ‘brutally’ assaulting girlfriend

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son admits to ‘brutally’ assaulting girlfriend
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights

Trending News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Shah Rukh Khan admits backing out from movie was ‘very unprofessional’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Alia Bhatt demands justice for assault victim: ‘Women aren't safe anywhere’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loses passion for acting after 'Zero' flop
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Yumna Zaidi’s ‘Nayab’ heads to Jaipur International Film Festival after Cannes win
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Hardik Pandya ‘caught’ with Jasmin Walia as ex-wife thanks divorcing him
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to team up for film?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Aiman Khan cheers 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Independence Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Fawad Khan releases new track 'Taara/Diamonds' in collaboration with US media outlet