Hania Aamir channels Snoop Dogg, Kareena Kapoor in new video

Hania Amir, who is winning hearts with her exceptional performance as Sharjeena in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum , has again showcased her creative and playful side, leaving her fans impressed and admiring.
The Mere Humsafer actress took to her Instagram account on August 15 to share a carousel post flaunting her impeccable acting skills.
In one video of the carousel, Hania could be seen lip-syncing to a famous and hilarious dialogue from the Bollywood movie Jab We Met. Her expressions and gestures perfectly matched the iconic scene, leaving fans impressed.
She accompanied her post with caption, Just imagine,” referring to the Jab We Met’s dialogue.
While another video in the carousel showed Hania lip-syncing to Snoop Dogg's song, where she could be seen lounging in a swimming pool, mouthing the lines, "My name is Big Snoop Dogg, and I'm the king of the West Coast. If you don't know, you do now. Bow wow."
The carousel also included two pictures, one showing two heart-shaped shadows and another photo of a luxurious bathtub from her hotel in Bali, where she is currently located.