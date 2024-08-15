Trending

Hania Aamir channels Snoop Dogg, Kareena Kapoor in new video

Hania Aamir proved again she's queen of lip-sync

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024


Hania Amir, who is winning hearts with her exceptional performance as Sharjeena in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum , has again showcased her creative and playful side, leaving her fans impressed and admiring.

The Mere Humsafer actress took to her Instagram account on August 15 to share a carousel post flaunting her impeccable acting skills.

In one video of the carousel, Hania could be seen lip-syncing to a famous and hilarious dialogue from the Bollywood movie Jab We Met. Her expressions and gestures perfectly matched the iconic scene, leaving fans impressed.

She accompanied her post with caption, Just imagine,” referring to the Jab We Met’s dialogue.

While another video in the carousel showed Hania lip-syncing to Snoop Dogg's song, where she could be seen lounging in a swimming pool, mouthing the lines, "My name is Big Snoop Dogg, and I'm the king of the West Coast. If you don't know, you do now. Bow wow."

The carousel also included two pictures, one showing two heart-shaped shadows and another photo of a luxurious bathtub from her hotel in Bali, where she is currently located.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father fights for life after stabbing attack

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father fights for life after stabbing attack
Hugh Jackman drops glimpses from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' first day of filming

Hugh Jackman drops glimpses from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' first day of filming
Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa

Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman

Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman

Trending News

Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs rage against Kolkata doctor assault & murder case
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Shah Rukh Khan admits backing out from movie was ‘very unprofessional’
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Alia Bhatt demands justice for assault victim: ‘Women aren't safe anywhere’
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loses passion for acting after 'Zero' flop
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Yumna Zaidi’s ‘Nayab’ heads to Jaipur International Film Festival after Cannes win
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Hardik Pandya ‘caught’ with Jasmin Walia as ex-wife thanks divorcing him
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to team up for film?
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Aiman Khan cheers 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Independence Day
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan