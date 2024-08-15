World

Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa

Sweden confirmed first case of Mpox variant after WHO declare global emergency

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa
Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa

Sweden has confirmed its first case of the highly contagious mpox variant, Clade I, outside of Africa.

The health and social affairs minister Jakob Forssmed confirmed in a news conference on Thursday.

The patient, who sought medical care in Stockholm, is believed to have contracted the virus during a visit to an affected region in Africa.

"The fact that a patient with mpox is treated in the country does not affect the risk to the general population, a risk that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) currently considers very low," the state epidemiologist Magnus Gisslen said in the statement.

This development comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years.

The first time was a significant outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to other countries.

"The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying,” the director general of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news conference.

He further added, "On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives."

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father fights for life after stabbing attack

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father fights for life after stabbing attack
Hugh Jackman drops glimpses from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' first day of filming

Hugh Jackman drops glimpses from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' first day of filming
Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa

Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman

Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman

World News

Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
VP candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz to debate on October 1 in New York
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Emotional bodycam video shows 12-year-old hero saving mom’s life after tragic incident
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigns amidst Gaza protests
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
PM Shahbaz Sharif demands ‘honesty’ from Pakistanis in independence speech
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Bodycam captures intense moment of Ukrainian forces attack on Russian truck
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Donald Trump’s bid to replace judge in hush money case rejected
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Indian hospitals rally in anger after rape, torture, murder of doctor in Kolkata
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Ukraine's bold move sparks chaos in Russian region Belgorod
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
New bodycam video shows officer injured during protests over Michael Brown killing
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Biden threatens Iran as Middle East tension soars: ‘Not giving up’