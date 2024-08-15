Trending

Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman

Rani Mukerji pairs Shah Rukh Khan with Nicole Kidman

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024


Rani Mukerji has expressed of desiring to plate a musical romance that features her with Australian actor Hugh Jackman playing the leads.

Not only this, she envisions Nicole Kidman signing up for a rom-com with old pal Shah Rukh Khan!

Spilling these desires out during a recent event hosted at the Australian Parliament for specifically celebrating Indian cinema, the actress unveiled a stamp in honor of her father-in-law, Yash Chopra.

Per Culture Crossroads, she pointed that India’s recently signed co-production treaty with Australia would make up for some spectacular collaborations between their stars.

Rani Mukerji said, “There is no better time than now to tell our shared stories. If you love our songs and dances, there are Australian creative talents who have left a lasting impact on us.”

“I am really manifesting a romance between Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan – and, of course, a Hugh Jackman and Rani Mukerji musical,” she joked while crossing her fingers.

Both of these Australian artists highlighted by Bollywood’s Khandala Girl are known for excelling in music, dance, and on-screen alike.

On the other side, she and Shah Rukh Khan have long ruled India’s beating hearts with outclass facial expressions as well as shake of the leg.

