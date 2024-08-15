World

VP candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz to debate on October 1 in New York

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to have their first debate on ABC on September 10

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024


Vice-presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz have officially agreed to face off in a debate on October 1. 

As per CBS, the debate, set to take place in New York, will be moderated by journalists Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan.

CBS emphasised the importance of the event, stating that it will provide voters with a direct opportunity to hear from the candidates.

Tim Walz, running alongside Kamala Harris, confirmed his participation via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "See you on October 1, JD."

Meanwhile, JD Vance, who is Donald Trump's running mate, followed up by agreeing to the October 1 debate in his own post on Thursday.

Additionally, Vance proposed a second debate on CNN, scheduled for September 18, although Walz has yet to respond to this challenge.

On the other hand, the presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to have their first debate on ABC on September 10. Harris expressed her eagerness for the event, noting that Trump had finally committed to the debate after earlier conditions had been rejected.

Trump, who initially wanted to limit debates to Fox News, has since suggested adding two more debates, hosted by Fox News and NBC, though Harris’s campaign has not confirmed any further commitments beyond the ABC debate.

