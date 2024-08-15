Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators 

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a series of new features for Threads.
The most significant of these updates is an advanced analytics platform, Insights, to make it easier for creators and businesses to expand their audiences and engage with fans.
Insights provides users with detailed traffic data, breaking down the age, gender, and location of those who view and interact with content.
This data can be further divided into followers and non-followers, offering valuable information for user conversion strategies.
Meta has been testing Insights for a few days, which is particularly beneficial for users with huge followings, such as brands, content creators, and influencers.
However, it also offers an intriguing toolset for casual users to explore.
In addition to Insights, Threads now supports the creation of multiple drafts at once.
Previously, users could only save one draft at a time, with a new draft replacing the previous one. This change allows for greater flexibility in content creation.
Meanwhile, Meta is also developing a post-scheduling feature, though it's not yet available.
The social platform’s another update is the ability to reorganize pinned columns via drag-and-drop, a feature currently exclusive to the desktop version only.
Zuckerberg shares plans to increase this number to one billion, in a recent earnings call, “We've been building this company for 20 years, and there just are not that many opportunities that come around to grow a billion-person app... Obviously, there's a ton of work between now and there.”
Threads is experiencing significant growth, having recently surpassed 200 million users within its first year.