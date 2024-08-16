Margot Robbie, Colin Farrells' 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ gets release date

Sony Pictures has added a new film to its release calendar, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.
The movie, directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, is described as an "imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them."
Margot’s first film after release of the Barbie, is slated for release in 2025, with a specific date set for Mother's Day weekend.
The romantic fantasy also features an ensemble cast, including Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Hamish Linklater.
30West is financing the project, with Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Ryan Friedkin producing alongside Reiss and Youree Henley.
Sony Pictures emerged victorious in a bidding war to acquire the movie in February, with motion picture group chairman Tom Rothman calling it "a project from heaven."
The film opens a week after Marvel Studios' The Thunderbolts, which bows on May 2.
Margot Robbie, fresh from the success of Barbie, which grossed $1.44 billion globally, and Colin Farrell, who is set to release his The Batman spinoff TV show Penguin on HBO in September, are expected to draw large audiences to this unique and original film.