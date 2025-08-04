Home / Entertainment

Tom Holland shares exciting BTS peeks from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is the long-awaited follow-up to 2021’s 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally rolling on camera!

On Sunday, August 3, Tom Holland took to his Instagram account to share exiting glimpses into the production on his fourth Spider-Man film.

He shared two behind-the-scene photos from the set as they kicked off the filming of new Marvel film.

In the photos, Holland could be seen standing on top of a military-like automobile with a stunt wire attached to his body as he wore his brand new Spidey suit.

“Spider-Man Brand New Day 1,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Soon after his post, Holland’s ardent fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement for the new Marvel film.

“MY MAN IS BACK!!!!!” one excitedly wrote.

While another added, “CAN’T WAITTTT.”

“Really excited. Thank you for giving us some of this incredible news. The stories keep moving forward, I love here,” the third added.

A fourth gushed, “My anxiety eats me up, my god, i already want to see it.”


Tom Holland’s behind-the-scene post comes a day after Sony unveiled the new Spiderman suit on Saturday morning.

A day earlier, it was announced that Mark Ruffalo will be joining in Brand New Day, reprising his role as Bruce Banner/the Hulk.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the long-awaited followup to 2021’s No Way Home, is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. 

