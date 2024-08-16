Jordan Chile's first statement on Olympic Medal controversy sparks reaction

US gymnast Jordan Chiles breaks her silence on the controversial International Olympic Committee decision to strip her of her bronze medal.
Chiles took it to her Instagram to show her disappointment over the decision. She wrote, “I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.”
She further highlighted, “To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport, and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”
Chiles called it ‘one of the most challenging moments’ of her career and said she will ensure every effort to ensure that justice is done.
The gymnast statement sparked netizens reactions. People showed their support and love for the gymnast.
A user wrote, “Justice will be done for you, Jordan! I love you. Thank you for displaying authenticity in your sportsmanship!” while the other added, “Well-spoken sista. our bronze medallist forever.”
The third one commented, “Please know you are loved and supported by millions!! Praying for you, and please be encouraged in knowing you don’t need a medal to prove you are a winner; you are ALWAYS a winner in my eyes!!”
A fan wrote, “You owe no one anything more. You have pushed, given, competed, and accomplished so much more than anyone could ever imagine. You are truly ‘THAT GIRL!’ Whatever you choose to do from here, the entire community is behind you!”