Sports

Jordan Chile's first statement on Olympic Medal controversy sparks reaction

US gymnast slams 'unjust' decision to strip her of Olympic bronze medal

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
US gymnast slams unjust decision to strip her of Olympic bronze medal
US gymnast slams 'unjust' decision to strip her of Olympic bronze medal

US gymnast Jordan Chiles breaks her silence on the controversial International Olympic Committee decision to strip her of her bronze medal.

Chiles took it to her Instagram to show her disappointment over the decision. She wrote, “I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.”

She further highlighted, “To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport, and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

Chiles called it ‘one of the most challenging moments’ of her career and said she will ensure every effort to ensure that justice is done.

The gymnast statement sparked netizens reactions. People showed their support and love for the gymnast.

A user wrote, “Justice will be done for you, Jordan! I love you. Thank you for displaying authenticity in your sportsmanship!” while the other added, “Well-spoken sista. our bronze medallist forever.”

The third one commented, “Please know you are loved and supported by millions!! Praying for you, and please be encouraged in knowing you don’t need a medal to prove you are a winner; you are ALWAYS a winner in my eyes!!”

A fan wrote, “You owe no one anything more. You have pushed, given, competed, and accomplished so much more than anyone could ever imagine. You are truly ‘THAT GIRL!’ Whatever you choose to do from here, the entire community is behind you!”

Jordan Chile's first statement on Olympic Medal controversy sparks reaction

Jordan Chile's first statement on Olympic Medal controversy sparks reaction
Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'

Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'

Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Jennifer Garner amid marital woes

Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Jennifer Garner amid marital woes

Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town

Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town

Sports News

Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father fights for life after stabbing attack
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Cowboys bolster defensive line with Carl Lawson signing
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Mauricio Pochettino to lead US Men's National Soccer Team
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Al Nassr seals Super Cup final spot
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Kylian Mbappe leads Real Madrid to historic UEFA Super Cup win
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Paris Olympics 2024: These five nations topped the gold medal chart
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Will Rafael Nadal copy Roger Federer's retirement plan? Find out
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Cristiano Ronaldo gears for Saudi Super Cup showdown: 'Ready to go'
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Cole Palmer signs long-term deal with Chelsea