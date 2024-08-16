Taylor Swift takes subtle dig at Kanye West during Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift has taken a subtle dig at Kanye West during her Eras Tour show in London.
Taylor re-stylized her song thanK you aIMe from Tortured Poets Department album to thank You aimEe during the live version she performed on Thursday, August 15.
Swifties are speculating that she is taking a subtle dig at her arch–enemy, Kanye.
This comes after Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department secured its 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, stopping Ye (a.k.a. Kanye West) and Ty Dolla $ign’s joint album Vultures 2 from reaching the top spot
The 14-time Grammy winner sings in the hit track, “All that time you were throwing punches, I was building something / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F--- you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushing / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal,” referencing the rapper.
Shortly after her Eras Tour performance, Swifties started pointing out the major change in thanK you aIMe on the internet.
A fan wrote, “taylor changing the letters in thank you aimee from ‘Kim’ to ‘Ye’ is a VERY rep coded thing for her to do.”