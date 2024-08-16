Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to school in Colombia for social media talk

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited to Colombia President Márquez

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to school in Colombia for social media talk
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to school in Colombia for social media talk 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading back to school, but this time, it’s in Colombia!

On August 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Vice President of Colombia Francia Márquez paid a visit to a nearby charter school in Bogotá.

This was the first day of their trip to the South American nation.

Headmaster Leonel Umaña Parra and student José David welcomed them before they went inside for an Insight Session where they talked about social media with the students.

During their interaction, students talked about their favourite and least favourite aspects of the digital world.

They shared personal anecdotes about how social media affects them both favourably and unfavourably throughout the session.

The Suits alum highlighted the group's "impressive, smart, and savvy" qualities and emphasised the value of them being "self-reliant and not tech-reliant."

Prince Harry enquired about the students' conversations with their families on social media management and digital literacy.

Following the Insight Session, Prince Harry and Meghan went outside for playtime, where they greeted enthusiastic instructors and kids and posed for pictures.

To note, Vice President Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo, officially welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan to Colombia at the beginning of their trip.

'Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo explains why season 4 scene brought him 'relief'

'Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo explains why season 4 scene brought him 'relief'
Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online

Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on dating Tom Brady rumours

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on dating Tom Brady rumours
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post

Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post

Royal News

Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Prine Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Prince Harry wears Prince William’s memorable necklace in Colombia
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Princess Anne says royal life harder than ever for Kate Middleton
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Prince Harry’s staff members ‘infuriated’ for being dragged to Colombia
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son admits to ‘brutally’ assaulting girlfriend
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Kate Middleton makes peace offer in secret ‘phone call’ to Meghan Markle
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
King Charles finally decides to swing axe after Harry, Meghan’s defying move
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
King Charles celebrates Princess Anne’s 74th happy birthday with warm wishes
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Zara Tindall husband Mike reveals touching meaning of son's middle name
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Meghan Markle ‘forces’ Prince Harry’s Chief of Staff to resign