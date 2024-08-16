Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to school in Colombia for social media talk 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading back to school, but this time, it’s in Colombia!
On August 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Vice President of Colombia Francia Márquez paid a visit to a nearby charter school in Bogotá.
This was the first day of their trip to the South American nation.
Headmaster Leonel Umaña Parra and student José David welcomed them before they went inside for an Insight Session where they talked about social media with the students.
During their interaction, students talked about their favourite and least favourite aspects of the digital world.
They shared personal anecdotes about how social media affects them both favourably and unfavourably throughout the session.
The Suits alum highlighted the group's "impressive, smart, and savvy" qualities and emphasised the value of them being "self-reliant and not tech-reliant."
Prince Harry enquired about the students' conversations with their families on social media management and digital literacy.
Following the Insight Session, Prince Harry and Meghan went outside for playtime, where they greeted enthusiastic instructors and kids and posed for pictures.
To note, Vice President Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo, officially welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan to Colombia at the beginning of their trip.