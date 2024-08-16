Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on August 16, 2024 and on this special occasion his wife and acclaimed actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had a special wish.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Jab We Met actress shared not one but two loved-up shots to wish the actor.

The first snapshot was a throwback gem clicked back during their visit to Parthenon, Greece in 2007 while the other was captured at the same location during their recent trip.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. Parthenon 2007- Parthenon 2024, who would have thought? As they say, must keep growing...which we did and quite well,” the Veere Di Wedding actress penned as caption.


Last month, the superstar dropped a series of photos featuring her holiday album on social media. In one of the pictures the couple were seen holding hands and showing off their bracelets.

To note, the Angrezi Medium actress never shies away from confessing her love to Saif.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love in 2007 during the filming of their movie Tashan. After dating for a few years, the two got married in 2012.

It is pertinent to mention that the famous celebrity couple have shared the screen in movies like Omkara, Tashan and Roadside Romeo among others.

