Donald Trump defends personal attack on Kamala Harris: ‘I’m entitled’

Republican candidate for president, Trump, said he has ‘no respect’ for Kamala Harris intelligence.
According to Associated Press, Donald Trump responded to his personal attack and criticism for the US vice president at a news conference at a New Jersey golf club.
Former president on Thursday, August 15, said, “As far as the personal attacks, I'm very angry at her because of what she's done to the country. I'm very angry at her that she would weaponise the justice system against me and other people, very angry at her. I think I'm entitled to personal attacks.”
He further added, “I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she'll be a terrible president... Kamala Harris is a radical California liberal who broke the economy, broke the border, and broke the world, frankly.”
Before answering the press questions, Trump delivered his scripted economic message for about half an hour standing beside the popular grocery store items, including coffee, breakfast cereals, and pastries, laid out on tables highlighting the price hike.
A day before, during a significant policy announcement, he struggles to present a clear and consistent argument on the economy.
To note, Harris is also planning to deliver her economic policy speech in North California on Friday, August 16.