Atif Aslam calls wife Sara Bharwana his 'sunshine'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana are the perfect example of an all-time classic couple!

On Instagram this Friday, the Tere Sang Yaara crooner dropped a set of loved-up clicks from his recent getaway.

In the first click, Pakistan’s most famous pop sensation looked dapper as ever in an all-white outfit amidst the backdrop of the serene sea.

The second happened to be a lovely shot of the lovebirds as the Khair Mangda crooner lovingly wrapped his arms around his wife’s shoulders. Both flaunted their signature sunglasses to perfection.

While the third featured his wife Sara, looking away from the camera.

"Sunshine," the Tere Liye hitmaker captioned the carousel.


To note, the singer’s wife took fashion a notch higher on her recent getaway wearing a printed dress. She had her hair neatly styled in a curls with a band to complement her look.

Atif’s ardent fans could not stop but swoon over their hush-hush romance.

One in awe of the couple wrote,” Beautiful! Stay blessed guys.”

“King with his queen,” the second penned.

“Our heart is always yours," the third commented.

It is pertinent to mention that the renowned singer never shies away from sharing tidbits into his love life.

Atif Aslam is a doting daddy to three adorable kids, whom he shares with wifey Sara Bharwana 

