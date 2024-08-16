Priyanka Chopra drops stunning picture with birthday boy Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas celebrated his 35th birthday on August 15, 2024 and received the most special wish from his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.
The Love Again actress turned to her Instagram page on Friday to drop an endearing picture with husband Nick Jonas and brother-in-law Joe Jonas.
In the picture, PeeCee was seen sitting close to her husband while he wrapped his hand around her shoulders.
In addition to this, Joe beamed with delight as he stood next to the pair.
Alonsgide the picture, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town. @joejonas,” followed by a red heart emoji, tagging her country singer husband in the post.
To note, Joe’s loving brother Nick too left no stone unturned in making him feel special by dropping a monochromatic click, which featured the duo flaunting their immense poise.
Furthermore, Kevin Jonas also posted a picture with the birthday boy. In the snap the two siblings walked in the rain, with their backs facing the cameras.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently completed shooting of her upcoming movie The Bluff in Australia, with multiple glimpses from the wrap-up shoot.
Priyanka Chopra is now back in Los Angeles, living her usual busy life.