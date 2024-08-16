Trending

Priyanka Chopra drops stunning picture with birthday boy Joe Jonas

Priyanka Chopra proves she is the best sister-in-law to Joe Jonas as she has a special birthday wish for him

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Priyanka Chopra wishes Joe Jonas on his birthday : Coolest cat in town
Priyanka Chopra wishes Joe Jonas on his birthday : 'Coolest cat in town' 

Joe Jonas celebrated his 35th birthday on August 15, 2024 and received the most special wish from his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra. 

The Love Again actress turned to her Instagram page on Friday to drop an endearing picture with husband Nick Jonas and brother-in-law Joe Jonas.

In the picture, PeeCee was seen sitting close to her husband while he wrapped his hand around her shoulders.

In addition to this, Joe beamed with delight as he stood next to the pair.

Alonsgide the picture, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town. @joejonas,” followed by a red heart emoji, tagging her country singer husband in the post.

Priyanka Chopra drops stunning picture with birthday boy Joe Jonas

To note, Joe’s loving brother Nick too left no stone unturned in making him feel special by dropping a monochromatic click, which featured the duo flaunting their immense poise.

Furthermore, Kevin Jonas also posted a picture with the birthday boy. In the snap the two siblings walked in the rain, with their backs facing the cameras.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently completed shooting of her upcoming movie The Bluff in Australia, with multiple glimpses from the wrap-up shoot. 

Priyanka Chopra is now back in Los Angeles, living her usual busy life. 

Jennifer Garner shares exciting to-do list from her trip to Japan: Video

Jennifer Garner shares exciting to-do list from her trip to Japan: Video
Donald Trump defends personal attack on Kamala Harris: ‘I’m entitled’

Donald Trump defends personal attack on Kamala Harris: ‘I’m entitled’
Prince Harry sends hidden message to King Charles amid royal titles’ row

Prince Harry sends hidden message to King Charles amid royal titles’ row
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Trending News

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Atif Aslam calls wife Sara Bharwana his 'sunshine'
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Mehwish Hayat teases potential cameo in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Wahaj Ali embraces the wild storms of New York City in new post
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Hina Khawaja Bayat asks government not to ‘destroy’ Pakistan
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Hania Aamir channels Snoop Dogg, Kareena Kapoor in new video
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs rage against Kolkata doctor assault & murder case
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Shah Rukh Khan admits backing out from movie was ‘very unprofessional’