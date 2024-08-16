Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia

Mawra Hocane, who recently headed off to an Australian getaway with her brother and his wife, has finalised the venue of her wedding!
Via her recent Instagram story, the Sabaat star confirmed she has selected her ideal wedding venue but is still waiting to find a groom.
She reposted a story from a friend featuring a photo of the famous laneway of ‘Grounds of Alexandria’-one of the most renowned venue in Sydney.
“I do I do I do! Wedding venue finalized, We’re all set. Only need to find the groom now,” the Nauroz star quipped in the caption.
Hocane with her latest move has sparked wedding rumors and sent the internet wild with excitement.
It is worth noting that the Sanam Teri Kasam star has been the talk of the town owing to her alleged connection with actor Ameer Gilani but has not yet broken silence about the same.
On the professional front, Mawra Hocane has earned acclaim for her stellar performances in not only in Pakistani films and dramas including Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2, Main Gunehgar Nahi, Mere Harjai’ and Main Bushra but also in the famous Bollywood Sanam Teri Kasam.