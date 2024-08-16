Trending

Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia

Mawra Hocane has hinted at a potential wedding in Australia

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Mawra Hocane has hinted that she might be tying the knot in Australia
Mawra Hocane has hinted that she might be tying the knot in Australia

Mawra Hocane, who recently headed off to an Australian getaway with her brother and his wife, has finalised the venue of her wedding!

Via her recent Instagram story, the Sabaat star confirmed she has selected her ideal wedding venue but is still waiting to find a groom.

She reposted a story from a friend featuring a photo of the famous laneway of ‘Grounds of Alexandria’-one of the most renowned venue in Sydney.

“I do I do I do! Wedding venue finalized, We’re all set. Only need to find the groom now,” the Nauroz star quipped in the caption. 

Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia

Hocane with her latest move has sparked wedding rumors and sent the internet wild with excitement.

It is worth noting that the Sanam Teri Kasam star has been the talk of the town owing to her alleged connection with actor Ameer Gilani but has not yet broken silence about the same. 

On the professional front, Mawra Hocane has earned acclaim for her stellar performances in not only in Pakistani films and dramas including Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2, Main Gunehgar Nahi, Mere Harjai’ and Main Bushra but also in the famous Bollywood Sanam Teri Kasam. 

Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry
Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack

Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack
Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia

Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia

Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift

Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift

Trending News

Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Priyanka Chopra drops stunning picture with birthday boy Joe Jonas
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Atif Aslam calls wife Sara Bharwana his 'sunshine'
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Mehwish Hayat teases potential cameo in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Wahaj Ali embraces the wild storms of New York City in new post
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Hina Khawaja Bayat asks government not to ‘destroy’ Pakistan
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Hania Aamir channels Snoop Dogg, Kareena Kapoor in new video