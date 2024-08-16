Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack

Trending

  by Web Desk
  August 16, 2024
Pakistani singer Aima Baig breaks silence after suffering from a medical health emergency.

Bazi singer Aima Baig took to Instagram to share her harrowing experience with illness and to express gratitude to people who showed care and support during the tough time.

The singer wrote, “I’m extremely overwhelmed by everybody’s concern about my health. I had no idea there are so many people who love and care so much.”

She opened about her health condition, “It happened 2-3 weeks ago, when I was travelling like crazy from one place to another with zero amount of sleep, no food, and zero intake of any liquid.”


Baig acknowledges that it was her own negligence that led to her serious health issues.

The Malang hit maker revealed, “It was not a heart attack… It was more like, extreme exhaustion, lack of sleep, zero food, and a major dehydration situation.”

However, she has now fully recovered and is healthy and doing well.

In a heartfelt, lengthy post, Baig emphasised that she has learnt a valuable lesson: 'Health comes first, ALWAYS.'

