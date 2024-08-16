Royal

Prince Harry gets subtle humiliation from Meghan Markle amid Colombia trip

The Duke of Sussex gets subtle humiliation from the Duchess of Sussex amid Colombia trip

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Prince Harry gets subtle humiliation from Meghan Markle amid Colombia trip
Prince Harry gets subtle humiliation from Meghan Markle amid Colombia trip

Prince Harry has experienced a subtle embarrassment due to Meghan Markle amid their Colombia trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met students at a school, as a part of their first day itinerary of the trip.

During the meet and greet with the students, Harry was “silenced” by his wife, which resulted in embarrassment.

According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, the Spare author was about to say something but Meghan interrupted him.

"Harry is about to say something ("look") when Meghan interrupts him and speaks to the boy," she said, "Meghan's eyes are closed and she clasps her hands together, it's almost like she is straining to speak at first."

As per the lip-reader, the Suits former star proceeded to say, "So, so you won an award in products, is that right?" When finished speaking, Harry asks the boy a question: "How serious were you when you took on this offer?"

Harry told the crowd, "I have young children and they’re not on social media.”

Meghan and Harry landed in Columbia on Thursday.

Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest

Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest

Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024

Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024
Typhoon Ampil forces thousands to evacuate, halts flights across Japan

Typhoon Ampil forces thousands to evacuate, halts flights across Japan
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement

Royal News

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Prince Harry sends hidden message to King Charles amid royal titles’ row
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to school in Colombia for social media talk
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Prince Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Prince Harry wears Prince William’s memorable necklace in Colombia
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Princess Anne says royal life harder than ever for Kate Middleton
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Prince Harry’s staff members ‘infuriated’ for being dragged to Colombia
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son admits to ‘brutally’ assaulting girlfriend
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Kate Middleton makes peace offer in secret ‘phone call’ to Meghan Markle
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry