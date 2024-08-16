Prince Harry gets subtle humiliation from Meghan Markle amid Colombia trip

Prince Harry has experienced a subtle embarrassment due to Meghan Markle amid their Colombia trip.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met students at a school, as a part of their first day itinerary of the trip.
During the meet and greet with the students, Harry was “silenced” by his wife, which resulted in embarrassment.
According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, the Spare author was about to say something but Meghan interrupted him.
"Harry is about to say something ("look") when Meghan interrupts him and speaks to the boy," she said, "Meghan's eyes are closed and she clasps her hands together, it's almost like she is straining to speak at first."
As per the lip-reader, the Suits former star proceeded to say, "So, so you won an award in products, is that right?" When finished speaking, Harry asks the boy a question: "How serious were you when you took on this offer?"
Harry told the crowd, "I have young children and they’re not on social media.”
Meghan and Harry landed in Columbia on Thursday.