Sara Ali Khan drops glimpses of Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday celebration

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Saif Ali Khan turned 54 today, and his family made sure to make it a special day for him.

On the joyous occasion, his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, took to her Instagram acount to share a heartwarming birthday post featuring her father, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The post included two pictures from the birthday celebration, which showed the family posing together, cutting a chocolate cake, and surrounded by balloons.

Sara captioned the post "Happiest Birthday Abba (father)" with multiple emojis.


Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a sweet post earlier in the day, featuring then-and-now pictures with Saif from their dating days in 2007 and their recent vacation.

She wrote, "happy birthday to the love of my life...who would have thought? as they say must keep growing which we did and quite well…"

Meanwhile, the makers of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Devara launched his first look on his birthday.

The film, which also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is helmed by Koratala Siva.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

