Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exciting day one itinerary revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most-awaited Colombia trip has finally kicked off, with a jam-packed itinerary that has covered all– diplomacy, charity work, and cultural immersion.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Colombia on Thursday and their first day schedule promised so many public outings.
Here’s the list of top 3 moments from day-one of Harry and Meghan’s Columbia trip:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet Vice President:
On the first day of the Columbia trip, Harry and Meghan met vice president Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.
The vice president told the royal couple that she has been rooting for their vision for safer digital future and mental health landscape.
Márquez also expressed admiration and love for Princess Diana, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visiting a school:
Prince Harry and Meghan also visited a school during their first day and took part in an insight Session with students.
During the session, the Duchess of Sussex hailed the students as "impressive, smart and savvy” while her husband the Duke of Sussex got candid with them about social media and digital literacy.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry explore local arts:
Later on in their busy day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a local performance at the National Centre for the Arts in Bogotá.
The love birds changed their outfit for this outing with Meghan donning the colorful Navajo Weaver dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz and Harry wearing a three piece suit.