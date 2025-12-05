Royal

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas forced to ‘amputate’ leg in critical surgery

The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle ‘has had his leg amputated’ in a three-hour long surgery

  • By Sidra Khan
In a shocking new update, Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle was forced to get his leg amputated after undergoing a critical surgery that lasted three hours.

On Friday, December 5, the Daily Mail reported that the Duchess of Sussex’s dad lost his left leg below the knee after receiving a life-saving operation in Philippines.

Thomas was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency at home.

On Wednesday, he was shifted to a bigger hospital in Cebu, Philippines, where he underwent a three-hour long operation after a blood clot cut off circulation, turning his lower leg black.

Giving an update on his father’s health, Thomas Jr., shared, "My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly. I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.”

He continued, "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. His left leg has been removed below the knee. They were worried about infection setting in - sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying.”

“There was no option given. It was either ‘we have to operate now and remove the leg or he may die. It was a life-threatening situation,” added Meghan’s half-brother.

Notably, Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father, Thomas Markle, since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

