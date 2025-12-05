Royal

Queen Mary shares Christmas cheer with young cancer patients at Kræftværket

Queen Mary also engaged in meaningful conversation at Kræftværket’s 10th anniversary event

Queen Mary shares Christmas cheer with young cancer patients at Kræftværket
Queen Mary shares Christmas cheer with young cancer patients at Kræftværket

Queen Mary spread holiday cheer at Kræftværket’s annual Christmas event, joining young cancer patients for an evening of cozy festivities.

On Thursday, the Danish Palace dropped the exclusive snaps of the Queen engaging in meaningful conversation at Kræftværket’s 10th anniversary event.

The palace penned the caption, “The Cancer is a community, no one wants to be a part of, but once you're in, you don't want to go out again". This is how the words from 22-year-old Rosa sound about the Rigshospitalet's free space and community for young people in a cancer course.”

They added, “Last night, Her Majesty the Queen, traditionally, participated in Kræftværket's annual Christmas event, where the evening offered a warm and cozy Christmas atmosphere with mulled wine, apple slices and good conversations with the young people. The Cancer Society, which is led by nurse and youth coordinator Maiken Hjerming, could celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.”


Shortly after the palace shared the photos the royal fans shared the hearlfet remark on her meaningful outing.

One fan wrote, “Welcome back queen Mary, always sensitive to important topics.”

Another commented, “We have a super lovely and talented royal couple. Doing common tasks perfectly, They also do it so well on their own.. seeing Queen Mary in these pictures shows a commitment that shows her joy and love for these young people who are affected by serious illness.”

The third remarked, “Sending you lots of healing loving thoughts.”

To note, King Frederik and Queen Mary will celebrate Christmas 2025 at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen with their four children and Queen Margrethe, departing from their usual Marselisborg Castle tradition.

