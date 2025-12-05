Royal

King Charles reveals fear of leaving his grandchildren in 'far worse state'

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles has revealed one of the biggest fear about his grandchildren in emotional admission.

The cancer-stricken monarch in his ITV documentary with TV presenter Steve Backshall voiced his concerns about the climate crisis.

In the 90-minute long documentary, which featured Charles' memorable moments from his 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic, the 77-year-old monarch admitted that he does not want to leave a "ghastly legacy of horror" for the future generations.

"This is the problem, isn't it? Why is it taking so long? By which time it is almost too late to, to rectify," the father of Prince William and Harry told Steve.

He continued, "That's my great worry about it, because you get to a tipping point. Which is what all the scientists have been talking about."

His Majesty further noted, "These things are rescuable, but it seems very peculiar to me that, you know, in other areas everybody takes what the scientists are saying as absolute vital truth, but in this case for some reason or other it is not so apparently simple."

The British monarch, who has always been a vocal advocate for climate change added, "To me it is not fair to leave them something in a far worse state than I found it, if you know what I mean."

"The whole point, I have always felt, is to improve it for people, so they don’t have a ghastly legacy of horror to have to deal with," he said to Steve.

Referring to Harry and William's kids, King admitted "That's why I spent all these years, because I don't want to be accused by my grandchildren of not doing anything about it. That is the key."

King Charles has 5 grand children as his elder son Prince William is a father of three kids, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

While Harry has two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

