Queen Sofia takes on key duty after Felipe, Letizia chair major annual meeting

In a special new appearance, Queen Sofia undertook a key role at a special event.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, December 4, the Spanish Royal Family shared a delightful update about King Felipe’s mother, reporting that she presented a prestigious award.
“Queen Sofia presents the ‘IV National Palarq Prize of Archaeology and Paleontology’ to representatives of the project ‘Around time. Interdisciplinary archaeological investigations in the neanderthal sites of El Salt and Abric del Pastor (Alcoy, Alicante),’” they captioned.
The National Palarq Prize of Archaeology and Paleontology is a prestigious Spanish award given by the Palarq Foundation to recognize outstanding research in archaeology and human paleontology.
It is a private, biennial prize worth €80,000 that aims to support original and high-quality projects by Spanish research teams.
Alongside a gallery of photos from the esteemed event, the royals continued to share, “This Award distinguishes research that decisively contributes to expanding our knowledge of societies and ecosystems of the past while encouraging scientific outreach towards citizenship.”
Queen Sofia’s appearance at the prestigious ceremony comes shortly after her son, King Felipe VI, and daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, presided over the annual meeting of the Patronage of the Princess of Girona Foundation at the Royal Palace of Madrid.
During the key meeting, Their Majesties welcomed new members, presented the Special Plan for Youth of Valencia, and approved the Foundation’s strategic plan for 2026–2029.