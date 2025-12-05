Royal Family braces for new tension over upcoming explosive Fergie memoir

Sarah Ferguson’s forthcoming memoir is already stirring unease within royal circles, with insiders warning it could unleash fresh turmoil for the monarchy.
During an appearance on The Sun’s Royal podcast, Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, warned that the former Duchess of York's tell-all could be damaging for the Royal Family.
She said: "Firstly, doom and gloom. You'd have to see what she's going to say.”
The former royal aide went on to say, "I think never do a knee-jerk reaction, don't be painted into a corner and then ask to do something immediately. You see what she says, analyse it."
She noted it would probably worsen Sarah’s own PR standing and distract from the Royal Family’s intended messaging.
She added, "What you don't want to do is add fuel to the flames of anything that she has said and prolong a story, so I think it would very much be dependent on what she came up with, but it wouldn't be good news.”
Anderson mentioned, "And it distracts from all the good work the Royal Family are doing..."
To note, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, were stripped of their titles in October over their past ties to and correspondence with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.