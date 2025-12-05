Meghan Markle gets urgent health update as estranged father Thomas hospitalized

Meghan Markle has received an urgent health update after her estranged father, Thomas Markle, was rushed to the hospital and hooked up to multiple medical machines.
Thomas Markle is “hooked up to all kinds of machines” after a medical emergency in the Philippines, his son Thomas Markle Jr, revealed.
The retired lighting director underwent three hours of surgery on Wednesday.
He revealed, “I went to see Dad today. He is heavily medicated on painkillers and other drugs, adding, “He is hooked up to all kinds of machines. He's pretty much out of it.”
Thomas Markle Jr, also shared, “The doctors say he is stable, which is good news. He is a brave man and a fighter.”
Markle’s other daughter, Samantha, said: “We are all hoping and praying that Dad pulls through,” adding, “He has a long journey of recovery ahead of him.”
Thomas Jr has said the family has heard nothing from the Sussex family, adding, “I would implore Meghan and Harry to reach out to Dad.”
On Wednesday, Thomas Jr. said that his father’s life was in “imminent danger,” prompting an ambulance transfer to a larger hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.
He asked the world to keep Thomas Markle in their thoughts.
To note, Thomas Markle has long struggled with his health, including two heart attacks the night before Meghan’s wedding that kept him from flying to London.