Meghan Markle sends ‘love’ in first message after dad’s leg amputation surgery

Meghan Markle has broken her silence after estranged father, Thomas' Markle's painful surgery.
Just a day after Meghan found out that her dad is in ICU after a three-hour long surgery on Wednesday, December 3, she shared a never-before-seen video on her Instagram.
The former Suits actress dropped an exciting behind-the-scenes video from her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration episode.
In the BTS video, Meghan proudly flaunted her calligraphy while making name tags for the festive gifts.
The next clip featured Meghan hopping joyfully in a long off-white button-down dress.
"A little behind the scenes of the holiday special for ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix, So much love for this crew and the magic we created together. Happy holidays!," Prince Harry's wife wrote in the caption.
Just hours following Meghan's BTS video, painful details of her dad's long surgery revealed by various outlets.
As per the official statement by Meghan's half-brother Thomas Jr. on Friday, December 5, the Emmy-winner director underwent a leg amputation surgery.
Sharing details about his father's surgery Thomas Jr. revealed, "My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly. I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.”
Thomas Jr. continued, "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. His left leg has been removed below the knee. They were worried about infection setting in - sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying."
"There was no option given. It was either ‘we have to operate now and remove the leg or he may die. It was a life-threatening situation," he added.
Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas and her mother Doria parted ways when she was only 3-year-old.