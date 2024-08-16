World

Paetongtarn Shinawatra makes history as Thailand's youngest prime minister

Former Thai PM Srettha Thavisin was removed by Thailand’s constitutional court

  by Web Desk
  August 16, 2024
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is picked as the new prime minister of Thailand.

According to The Guardian, Paetongtarn becomes the youngest Thai leader on Friday, August 16, after securing 319 votes from the members of the parliament.

She was required to secure 247 votes from the 493 members of the parliament in order to become prime minister.

The House of Parliament picked the new leader of the country two days after the former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was ousted by the constitutional court.

Overwhelmed Paetongtarn told reporters after the vote on Friday, “I really hope that I can make people feel confident that we can build opportunities and improve the quality of life, and empower all Thais.”

She further added, “(I am) neither the best nor the most talented one in the room. But I always think I have a strong will and I have a good team... My team is strong, experienced, and determined, and we share the same ideas. That’s something I value highly.”

Moreover, after becoming the Prime Minister, Paetongtarn had numerous difficult tasks ahead, including a declining economy and avoiding military and court interventions, which have overthrown her party’s four administrations. 

Palestinian killed amid Israeli settler attack on West Bank Village
Typhoon Ampil forces thousands to evacuate, halts flights across Japan
Donald Trump defends personal attack on Kamala Harris: ‘I’m entitled’
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris announce major Medicare drug price slash
Italy enforces strict tourist rules to manage surge in holiday crowds
Donald Trump seeks to push back sentencing amid election campaign
Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina under scrutiny for human rights violations
North Korea welcomes tourists again after 5-year drought
VP candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz to debate on October 1 in New York
Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa
Indian women march to 'Reclaim the Night' after Kolkata doctor's assault