Paetongtarn Shinawatra makes history as Thailand's youngest prime minister

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is picked as the new prime minister of Thailand.
According to The Guardian, Paetongtarn becomes the youngest Thai leader on Friday, August 16, after securing 319 votes from the members of the parliament.
She was required to secure 247 votes from the 493 members of the parliament in order to become prime minister.
The House of Parliament picked the new leader of the country two days after the former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was ousted by the constitutional court.
Overwhelmed Paetongtarn told reporters after the vote on Friday, “I really hope that I can make people feel confident that we can build opportunities and improve the quality of life, and empower all Thais.”
She further added, “(I am) neither the best nor the most talented one in the room. But I always think I have a strong will and I have a good team... My team is strong, experienced, and determined, and we share the same ideas. That’s something I value highly.”
Moreover, after becoming the Prime Minister, Paetongtarn had numerous difficult tasks ahead, including a declining economy and avoiding military and court interventions, which have overthrown her party’s four administrations.