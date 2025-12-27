Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback as another key aide quits job

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit with upsetting news just two days after Christmas

  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received bad news just two days after Christmas.

As reported by The Sun, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 11th publicist in five years has quit just one year after joining the Royal couple.

Meredith Maine - who took the position of Chief Communications Officer (CCO) in January this year has officially stepped down from her position.

A spokesman in an official statement confirmed, "Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well."

Meanwhile, Meredith in her official farewell note, said, "After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026."

"I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good they are doing in the world," she added.

It is pertinent to mention, earlier this year, Meredith was photographed with Tobyn Andreae - King Charles' director of communications on a balcony at a Mayfair private members club with The Sussexes UK and Europe communications director Liam Maguire.

The outlet further reported that the Royal couple has found an agency to replace Method Communications, however, they are not expected to recruit another CCO to replace Meredith Maines.

"There were a few eyebrows raised when Method and Meredith were retained given their heavy experience background in tech and venture capitalism, especially given the work of the couple," a spokesperson on behalf of Sussexes noted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties.

