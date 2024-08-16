BeatKing, renowned Houston rapper, breathes his last at 39

BeatKing, the acclaimed Houston rapper, passed away at the age of 39!
The rapper, who went by the name Club Godzilla and was also famed for his club music, breathed his last on Thursday, August 15, 2024. His manager announced the news via an Instagram post on Friday, August 16.
“Forever,” wrote the Just Like That rapper’s manager.
The official statement noted, “Today, August 15, 2024, we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live.”
“He loved his daughters, @clubgodparenting, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever,” further read the statement.
Reacting to the news, several of the fans and followers expressed their grief through the comments.
“RIP MANE!!! GREAT BROTHER!” commented hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia.
“Whaatttttt.... they go have to say what happened,” wrote a fan, while another said, “His music literally made the PV party scene great back in 2010. May his soul travel peacefully.”
BeatKing was widely recognized after his album Kings of the Club went famous in 2010. His 2020 song Then Leave became a TikTok’s viral hit.
Last month, the rapper released his latest album, Never Leave Houston on a Sunday.